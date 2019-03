The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have closed the criminal proceedings that were launched against former minister of finance Oleksandr Danyliuk, who is an economic adviser to presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

A source within the NACB disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the proceedings, which were launched in April 2018, were closed because of the Constitutional Court’s recent decision that decriminalized illegal enrichment.

The criminal proceedings focused on the circumstances under which Danyliuk acquired an apartment in London for UAH 28 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently canceled an investigation of Danyliuk for compliance with the requirements of the tax, currency, and other legislation during the period of 1998-2016.

The parliament dismissed Danyliuk from the post of minister of finance in June 2018.