Cabinet Increases Financing Of State Program On Rehabilitation Of Donbas For 2017-2020 By UAH 5.5 Billion To U

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the financing of the state program on rehabilitation and development of peace in the eastern territories of Ukraine for 2017-2020 by UAH 5.5 billion to UAH 10.3 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this resolution at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

UAH 5.7 billion will be allocated for the program implementation from the state budget, UAH 3.3 billion from local budgets, and UAH 1.3 billion from other sources.

UAH 2.9 billion will be allocated for the program in 2019, including UAH 2 billion from the state budget and UAH 0.4 billion from local budgets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the program on rehabilitation and development of peace in the eastern territories of Ukraine for 2017-2020.