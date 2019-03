Zelenskyi's Headquaters Ready To Challenge At Court Results Of Elections If He Does Not Come To Second Round O

The election headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi says it is ready to challenge at a court the results of the first round of the presidential race of March 31 if he does not come to the second round.

Ivan Bakanov, the head of the headquarters, said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We hope there will be no mass vote rigging… We are ready to challenge the results of the elections. We have prepared a team for that. If we do not come to the second round, this will be the evidence of mass vote rigging," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to one of the latest polls conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Volodymyr Zelenskyi is leading in the presidential race with 32.1% of respondents. He is followed, according to the poll, by President Petro Poroshenko with 17.1%. Yulia Tymoshenko is the third with 12.5%.