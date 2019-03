The Kyiv District Administrative Court has canceled orders of the Culture Ministry of Ukraine, orders of regulators banning the Svaty TV series and a resolution of the Security Service of Ukraine banning entry of Russian actor Fiodor Dobronravov.

The press service of the Kyiv District Administrative Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court considered a lawsuit of the Studio 1+1 television company and Kinokvartal Company.

The court has satisfied the lawsuit and cancelled the orders and the resolution of the SBU.

According to the court ruling, the SBU did not obey some laws and instructions when drafting a note on grounds for banning Dobronravov's entry in Ukraine. The court found unlawful and canceled the resolution of the SBU on Dobronravov.

The court also found unlawful the letters of the SBU to the Culture Ministry on including the actor in the list of persons who pose threat to the national security of Ukraine and the order of the State Agency for Cinematograph annulling the license for demonstration of the TV series.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2017, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned the entry into the territory of Ukraine for three years to the Russian actor Fedor Dobronravov.