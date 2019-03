Serhii Nayev, the commander of the Joint Forces Operation, says the Ukrainian army does not differ much from the armies of member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He said this in an interview with the Holos Ukrainy government newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today the Ukrainian army does not differ much from the armies of the NATO member states. As for the battle experience, in some questions it is ahead of them," he said.

He is confident that Ukraine will join NATO in the near future.

He says the defense reform in Ukraine is a complicated process, but it is positive and irreversible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, if re-elected President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko intends to ask NATO giving Ukraine the Membership Action Plan during the summit in London in December 2019.