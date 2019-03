Law Enforcers Find 36 Russian Ground-to-Air Missiles For Pechora Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems At Seaport In O

Ukrainian law enforcers have found 36 Russian ground-to-air missiles for the Pechora anti-aircraft missile systems at a seaport in Odesa region.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko and Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios said this at a sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, there was an attempt to smuggle the 36 ground-to-air missiles to Eritrea.

Yurii Lutsenko and Anatolii Matios suggested the Cabinet of Ministers transferring the 36 ground-to-air missiles to the Ukrainian army and the cabinet supported the initiative.

