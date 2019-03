LDPR Submits To Duma Draft Resolution On Non-Recognition Of Results Of Presidential Election In Ukraine

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) faction has tabled a draft resolution on non-recognition of results of the forthcoming presidential election in Ukraine for consideration of the State Duma (the Parliament of the Russian Federation).

Faction's Leader, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has posted respective statement on the Vkontakte social medium, Ukrainian News agency reports.

On the official website of the Russian Duma, respective initiative is mentioned as the draft resolution 675312-7.

Zhirinovsky is expecting voters' bribing, 15 million of fake ballot papers and presence of law enforcers at ballot stations to take part in falsifications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russia refused to send its observers to the presidential election in Ukraine.