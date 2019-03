NACB Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of MP Leschenko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case upon unlawful enrichment of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Serhii Leschenko.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the case was dismissed under respective ruling of the Constitutional Court that voided criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB denies preparation of charge papers for Leschenko.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv declared Leschenko innocent of an administrative offence during acquisition of an apartment in downtown Kyiv.