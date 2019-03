The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of director of the RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, suspected of high treason until May 24.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from Vyshynskyi's lawyer, Andrii Domanskyi.

He said that the court took respective decision at its sitting on Tuesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea sent to the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv the bill of particulars regarding Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason, separatism, and illegal possession of weapon.