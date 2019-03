Ryanair To Open Flights From Kharkiv To Krakow And Vilnius By November

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair (Ireland), intends to open flights from Kharkiv to Krakow (Poland) and Vilnius (Lithuania) by November.

This is evidenced by the data of the reservation system of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, flights to Vilnius will be operated from October 27 on Wednesdays and Sundays, travel time will be 1 hour 50 minutes.

The company will launch flights to Krakow from June 17 on Mondays and Fridays.

Flight duration will be 2 hours and 5 minutes.

"We plan to start transportation from 35,000 passengers and we plan to create 30 new jobs at the airport," executive director of Ryanair Sun said this at a press conference in Kharkiv.

Olha Pavlenko, Ryanair sales and marketing manager for Central and Eastern Europe in the Balkans, said at a press conference that on the occasion of the launch of Kharkiv flights, Ryanair began selling tickets to new Kharkiv routes to Krakow and Vilnius on the Ryanair.com website at a price from EUR 14.99 on travel for April and May.

Ticket reservations at this price are available until midnight of March 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the Kharkiv International Airport stated that it expects Ryanair to launch flights from the airport this year.

On September 3, Ryanair opened the first flight from Ukraine - Kyiv - Berlin (Germany).