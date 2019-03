The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal cases that were launched against Member of Parliament Yevhen Deidei (People’s Front faction) and Member of Parliament Maksym Poliakov (People’s Front faction) on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the case against Deidei was launched in November 2016 and the case against Poliakov in July 2017.

Both cases were closed because of the Constitutional Court’s decision that decriminalized illegal enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament refused to lift Deidei’s immunity from prosecution in July 2017.

Deidei's ex-wife bought an apartment worth almost UAH 3 million in Kyiv and later presented it to her mother.

Poliakov acquired assets worth significant amounts, but the legality of their acquisition was not supported by evidence.