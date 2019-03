PGO Closes Case Against Ex-MP Sihal And His Wife, Who Were Accused Of Creating Illegal Poultry Burial Site In

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has closed the criminal case against former member of the parliament Yevhen Sihal (Party of Regions) and his wife, who were suspected of creating an illegal burial site for poultry birds in Kyiv region and polluting the environment

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sihal and his wife are the owners of the Agromars company (which produces goods under the Havrylivski Kurchata trademark).

in June 2018, the prosecutor's office served them with notification of suspicion of creating a criminal organization and engaging in environmental pollution near Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), inflicting more than UAH 250 million in damages.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered their arrest, and they were later freed on a bail of UAH 5 million.

On February 6, a prosecutor at the Prosecutor-General’s Office ordered closure of the criminal case because of lack of evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officers detained Sihal and his wife on suspicion of creating an illegal poultry burial site and polluting the environment on June 8, 2018.

They were arrested and bails of UAH 80 and UAH 90 million, respectively, were set for them.

An appeal court reduced the bail to UAH 5 million on June 15, 2018, and Sihal and his wife were released from custody.

The Havrylivski Kurchata company is located in Kyiv region. It engages in poultry farming and production of meat.