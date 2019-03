Poroshenko, Tymoshenko And Vilkul Spend More Than Other Candidates For Their Campaign

Presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko, Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, and Deputy Chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul, have spent more than any other candidates for their campaign.

This follows from intermediate financial reports submitted by the candidates to the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at March 18, Poroshenko spent UAH 407.8 million, Tymoshenko - UAH 163.7 million, and Vilkul - UAH 111.4 million.

At the same time, all the funds in the campaign fund of Poroshenko have been paid by Poroshenko himself, while the fund of Tymoshenko was filled only with her party funds.

At the same time, the Vilkul's fund consists only of voluntary fees of individuals and legal entities.

Actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko; and Verkhovna Rada non-affiliated deputies Serhii Taruta and Oleksandr Shevchenko have spent UAH 50 - 100 million.

The campaign fund of Zelenskyi is filled with voluntary fees for 3/4, at the same time, 1/3 is his personal and party funds.