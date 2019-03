NACB Dismisses Case Upon Unlawful Enrichment Of Liashko

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged unlawful enrichment of presidential candidate / Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

The case was dismissed under respective decision of the Constitutional Court that cancelled criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

Respective case against Liashko had been investigated since March 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has examined the circumstances of declaring of UAH 571,000 of a lottery win by Liashko.