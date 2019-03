The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched an investigation into disappearance of the document containing classified information on candidates for the post of director of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) handed over to the Presidential Administration in April 2015.

This follows from respective records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in January 2019, the SBU started investigating the fact of the loss of the classified document.

Besides, it says that in April 2015, the SBU created a classified document On Information About Candidates For Post Of NACB Director later signed by then chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, and addressed to then head of the Presidential Administration, Borys Lozhkin.

The said document was printed out in two copies and registered as document 330 on April 1, 2015.

The first copy of the aforementioned document was sent to the Presidential Administration and received there by an official on April 1 at 1:20 p.m.

The second copy of the document was added to the case Documents On Issues Of Official Activities Of Units, Bodies, Establishments Of The Security Service Of Ukraine.

Besides, according to investigators, on April 6, 2015, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) created document 354 On Examination Of Candidates For Port Of NACB Head.

The said document was also printed out in two copies and registered in the output documents journal.

The first copy of the aforementioned foreign currency was delivered to the Presidential Administration on April 6, 2015 at 6:20 p.m., and the second copy of the documentation was entered into the case file of the SBU.

In December 2018, the Secret Service sent a request for the Presidential Administration to confirm possessing the SBU's documents 330 dated April 1, 2015 and 354 dated April 6, 2015.

In compliance with the replies dated January 2019, the document 354 dated April 6, 2015 was registered in the information and reference records of incoming documents of the Presidential Administration, but the document 330 dated April 1, 2015 was not registered in the Presidential Administration.

Therefore, the SBU decided to investigate the loss of the said document and in March 2019 received a court permit to access the second copies of the said documents kept in the security department of the SBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened a criminal case upon hiding of information about involvement of NACB detectives in corruption in the sector of defense by Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik.