Ukrnafta's Profit Up 65 Times To UAH 6.6 Billion In 2018

In compliance with preliminary data, in 2018, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, boosted its net profit 65.1 times or by UAH 6.526 billion year over year to UAH 6.628 billion.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late 2018, the company's assets amounted to UAH 40.645 billion, long-term liabilities - UAH 2.272 billion, current liabilities - UAH 31.541 billion, and receivables - UAH 7.571 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the international financial reporting standards, for 2017, Ukrnafta reported the net profit of UAH 101.771 million.

In 2018, Ukrnafta boosted oil and gas condensate production by 5% to 1.4 million tons.

The 50%+1 share in the Ukrnafta belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and two 13.6-percent stakes to each Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, 12.9% to Bordo Management Limited; the 9.9% — to other companies.

The company operates 1,946 oil and 172 gas wells.

Ukrnafta also owns 537 filling stations in most of the regions of Ukraine.