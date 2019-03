Russia refused to send its observers to the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In practice, the discriminatory steps of the Ukrainian authorities deprive Russian experts from participating in the ODIHR observation mission. In the current conditions, the Russian Federation is forced to refuse to send observers to Ukraine so as not to expose them to deliberate prosecution there,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, Russia regards as illegitimate the refusal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of registration of 24 Russian observers and states this as a gross violation of the Copenhagen Document and other obligations to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has rejected a request from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) to register 24 Russian citizens as observers of the March 31 Ukrainian presidential elections.