The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has served the former management of the State Company for Export and Import of Military and Special Products and Services (Ukrspetseksport) with notification of suspicion of embezzling UAH 190 million in absentia.

Larysa Sarhan, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor-General’s Office, announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The former management of Ukrspetseksport is suspected of concluding cooperation agreements with a foreign company registered in the United Arab Emirates through abuse of its official position in the period of 2010–2012 with the goal of establishing fictitious business relations, facilitating illegal transfer of funds without performance of any work or provision of any services to Ukrspetseksport under foreign trade contracts, and embezzling USD 23,870,458 (UAH 190,062,578 at the National Bank of Ukraine’s official exchange rate at the time the crime was committed).

Arrest warrants have been issued for the individuals involved.

According to the statement, former Ukrspetseksport head Dmytro Salamatin, who is one of the suspects, was appointed as the head of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern and later Ukraine’s minister of defense during the period of implementation of the criminal plan to embezzle these funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office earlier served Salamatin with notification of suspicion of involvement with an organized criminal gang created by former president Viktor Yanukovych and treason in absentia.