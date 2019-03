The All-Ukrainian non-governmental organization Committee of voters of Ukraine (CVU) states that 111 Members of Parliament never took part in voting for bills and draft decrees in March.

The organization said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In March 2019, Members of Parliament showed record-low rates of participation in the Verkhovna Rada’s voting. At once, 111 Members of Parliament did not vote even once in a month (they didn’t press "For", "Against", "Abstain"). For comparison: in February - 12 Members of Parliament did not vote even once," the statement reads.

In particular, the presidential candidates - the chairperson of the All-Ukrainian Association Batkivschyna party Yuliya Tymoshenko, Oleksandr Shevchenko (independent), deputy chairperson of the Opposition Bloc faction Oleksandr Vilkul, chairperson of the Radical Party faction Oleh Liashko, co-chairperson of the Vidrodzhennia group Viktor Bondar, Serhii Kaplin and Arkadii Kornatskyi (both from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) and Vitalii Kupriy (independent) never voted in March.

Olha Bohomolets (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) took part in 1% of the voting, Serhii Taruta - 0.18%, Yurii Derevianko - 2%, Yurii Boiko - 4% (all - independent).

Viktor Kryvenko has the highest voting rates among presidential candidates - 53% and Yurii Tymoshenko - 64% (both independent).

It is noted that in March, 13 plenary sessions were held, at which 566 voting were held, which concerned the draft law No.5670-д "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada considered 1,218 amendments from 2,082 to the bill on the functioning of the Ukrainian language.