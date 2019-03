President Petro Poroshenko declared another UAH 38.5 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund registered as a public joint-stock company.

This is said in a statement on substantial changes in property status of Poroshenko on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, starting from January 1, Poroshenko totally declared UAH 895 million of income.

At the same time, UAH 576 million from this amount, in accordance with the terms of the declaration, may relate to income for both 2018 and 2019.

Poroshenko must submit the income declaration for 2018 by March 31 inclusively.

According to the substantial changes in property status declared by him during the year, Poroshenko’s income for 2018 will be at least UAH 754 million, or will exceed UAH 1.3 billion, which is more than UAH 16.3 million he declared in 2017 by 46-80 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the first round of the presidential elections will be held.