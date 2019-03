NBU Retains Its Outlook For GDP Growth At 2.5% For 2019

The National Bank of Ukraine has retained its outlook for the GDP growth at 2.5% for 2019.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian economy has sped up from 2.5% in 2017 to 3.3% in 2018, including the growth of the real GDP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (year over year).

This follows from the comprehensive indicators on the GDP for the fourth quarter of 2018 and for 2018 on the whole posted by the State Statistics Service.

The major driver of the GDP growth in 2018 was the domestic demand both the consumer and investment ones.

The end consumer expenditures of households rose by 8.9% year over year following their increase by 9.5% in 2017.

At the same time, the enterprises of the state sector of economy preserved the consumption at almost the level of 2017 (+0.3% year over year) first of all due to a more constrained fiscal policy of the Government in the second half of 2018.

An important factor of the economic growth still was the investment activity.

The gross preservation of fixed assets rose by 14.3% year over year, in particular, at the expense of the demands of the business for production modernization and renovation of the fixed assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dragon Capital is expecting the GDP growth to be 2.5% at the level of inflation of 7.5% in 2019.