32.1% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 17.1% For Poroshenko, 12.5% For Tymoshenko Ne

A total of 32.1% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 17.1% for incumbent president; and 12.5% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the next presidential election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Besides, a total of 10.4% are ready to vote for Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko; 6.9% for Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko; 5.7% for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul; and 5.2% for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

The poll was conducted among 2,004 adult respondents in 126 population centers all over Ukraine except occupied territories of Donbas and the Russia-annexed Crimea between February 14 and March 22.

The sampling error does not exceed 3.3% for the indicators close to 50%, 2.8% for the indicators close to 25%, 2% for the indicators close to 10%, and 1.4% for the indicators close to 5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the data posted by the Ukrainian News Agency on March 19, a total of 24.9% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group were ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 18.8% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; and 17.4% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the presidential election on March 31.