Culture Ministry Puts Russian TV Presenter Varnava On List Of Persons Posing Threat To National Security Of Uk

The Ministry of Culture has put Russian TV presenter Ekaterina Varnava on the list of people who pose a threat to national security.

This is stated in the corresponding list on the ministry's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Varnava was put on the list on March 21.

Now it is forbidden to broadcast films and programs with her participation.

At the moment, the list consists of 148 persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, the Ministry of Culture, on the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine, put Russian actors Irina Alferova and Leonid Yarmolnik on the list of people who pose a threat to national security.