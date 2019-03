The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has established that the Russian operation to seize Crimea began in December 2013 and 10,500 Russian troops were involved in it.

This is said in the verdict of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv for Oleg Belaventsev, the former representative of the Russian president in Crimea, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The verdict of March 18, 2019, was published in the state register on March 21.

The verdict reads that at least 10,500 Russian troops were illegally transported to Crimea from February 20 to March 16, 2014.

The court has established that 100 Russian troops seized the building of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on February 27, 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced in absentia Oleg Belaventsev, the former representative of the Russian president in Crimea, to 13 years in prison.