Russia Refuses To Exchange Ukrainian Hryb For Russian Mercenary Sedikov Convicted In Ukraine

Russia has refused to exchange Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb for Russian mercenary Alexei Sedikov convicted in Ukraine to 11 years in prison.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russians do not even know the names of those Russian citizens convicted here. There is no interest, no readiness," she said.

She says Ukraine considers Hryb a political prisoner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, 2019, the North Caucasus District Military Court (Rostov-on-Don, the Russian Federation) sentenced Ukrainian citizen, Pavlo Hryb, to six years in prison.

The court found the Ukrainian guilty of assisting terrorism.

In protest against the verdict Pavlo Hryb has gone on hunger strike.

Hryb, 19, was seized by Russian law enforcers in the territory of the Republic of Belarus in August 2017.

Then he was brought to the territory of the Russian Federation and arrested accused of terrorism.