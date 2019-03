The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has prevented a terrorist attack at one of the subway stations in Kharkiv.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

SBU agents found out that Russian secret services had recruited a resident of Kharkiv to organize and carry out a terrorist attack at one of the subway stations.

In compliance with the mentors' plans, the explosion had to entail numerous casualties and destabilization of sociopolitical situation in the country on the eve the presidential election.

The SBU agents detained the suspect after he had installed the explosive at the Industrialna subway station

A pretrial investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, a court arrested three persons suspected of an attempt to execute a terrorist attack in a form of setting a Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate's cathedral on fire in Dniprovskyi district of Zaporizhia.