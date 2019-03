Kholodnytskyi Gives No Testimony In Case Upon Alleged Interference Of Ukrainian Authorities In U.S. Presidenti

Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has not given testimony in the case upon alleged interference of the Ukrainian authorities in the presidential election in the United States in 2016.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Earlier, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko said that Ukrainian law enforcers were investigating alleged interference of Ukrainian authorities in the presidential election in the United States, in particular, the involvement of Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the PGO refuted investigation into possible interference in the presidential election in the United States.