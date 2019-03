Court In Russia Imprisons Ukrainian Citizen Hryb For 6 Years

The North Caucasus District Military Court (Rostov-on-Don, the Russian Federation) has sentenced Ukrainian citizen, Pavlo Hryb, to six years in prison.

Pavlo's father, Ihor Hryb, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the court sentenced Hryb to six years at a standard regime penal colony.

The court declared the Ukrainian guilty of assisting terrorism.

Pavlo Hryb has gone on hunger strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hryb, 19, was detained by Russian law enforcers in the territory of the Republic of Belarus in August 2017.

Then he was brought to the territory of the Russian Federation and arrested accused of terrorism.