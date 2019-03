Naftogaz To Agree With Norwegian-Based Wikborg, Rein&Co On Provision Of Legal Services To Protect Its Interest

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company intends to agree with Wikborg, Rein&Co. DA Advokatfirma (the Kingdom of Norway) on provision of legal services to protect NJSC and state's interests in the dispute with the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom.

This follows from the data posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The services cost EUR 14 million.

They have to be rendered before December 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Court of England and Wales (London) has suspended proceedings in the case involving enforcement in England and Wales of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce’s February 28, 2018 decision in the dispute over the gas transit contract between the Gazprom gas company (Russia) and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company until the end of the relevant proceedings at the Svea Court of Appeal (Sweden).

According to the press service of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company, the court prohibited Gazprom from taking its assets out of England and the Netherlands and ordered the company to transfer a cash deposit into the court’s account or an escrow account at a London bank within 28 days.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company began debt-collection proceedings against the Gazprom gas company (Russia) in Luxembourg in February as part of the enforcement of the decision by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden).

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on July 6, 2018, asking the Arbitration Institute to revise the gas transit tariff under its contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assessed its monetary claim at USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.

Naftogaz of Ukraine began proceedings in foreign courts to collect USD 2.6 billion from Gazprom pursuant to the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in late May 2018.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Naftogaz of Ukraine on February 28, 2018, in a dispute in which it claimed USD 4.63 billion from Gazprom as compensation for failing to deliver the agreed volumes of natural for transportation on transit through Ukraine.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, the net payment that Gazprom will have to make to it is USD 2.56 billion since the arbitration institute previously ordered Naftogaz of Ukraine to pay Gazprom for gas supply arrears.