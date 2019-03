The United States’ Department of State has denied the claim that the country’s Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch provided Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko with a “do not prosecute list” and said that the claim is inaccurate and intended to besmirch the reputation of Yovanovitch.

A representative of the U.S. Department of State stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Ambassador Yovanovitch represents the U.S. president here in Ukraine, and America supports the ambassador and her statements. The statement by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General is inaccurate and is intended to besmirch the reputation of Ambassador Yovanovitch. Such accusations help only corrupt officials… Such attacks double our resolve to help Ukraine win in the war against corruption," the State Department official said.

Earlier, Lutsenko said in an interview with U.S.-based Hill.TV that Yovanovitch gave him a “do not prosecute list” during their first meeting.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office has also not received funds amounting to nearly USD 4 million that the U.S. embassy in Ukraine was supposed to allocate to his office.

"The United States is not currently providing any assistance to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), but did previously attempt to support fundamental justice sector reform, including in the PGO, in the aftermath of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. When the political will for genuine reform by successive Prosecutors General proved lacking, we exercised our fiduciary responsibility to the American taxpayer and redirected assistance to more productive projects," a State Department spokesperson told Hill.TV.

At the same time, the United States reiterated its commitment to cooperation with its partners in Ukraine, including in order to "reverse the persistent corruption that continues to threaten Ukraine’s national security, its well-being, and democratic development."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Avakov has discussed the issues of ensuring that the Ukrainian presidential elections are transparent and avoiding provocations at polling stations with Yovanovitch.