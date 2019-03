The National Police is providing security to nine presidential candidates.

Ukraine’s Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Nine presidential candidates are under protection," he said.

The minister did not name the candidates under police protection.

Security is being provided to the presidential candidates at their own request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have identified the person suspected of making telephone threats against presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The Central Election Commission has canceled the registrations of five presidential candidates and approved the text of the ballot paper for the March 31 presidential elections, which consists of 39 candidates.