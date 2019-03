Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi is not ruling out direct negotiations with Russia on the ways to resolve the Donbas conflict if necessary and if the negotiations are supported by western partners.

He gave the position in an interview, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the diplomatic front we must hold an offensive operation rather than wait for somebody to do it for us. We need negotiations. It is necessary to renew meetings in the Normandy format and engage the United States and the United Kingdom in the multilateral negotiations. If we and our allies find it necessary, our bilateral negotiations with Russia are possible. But there must be one principle: nobody decides anything regarding Ukraine without Ukraine's participation," he said.

He rules out any compromise in the questions of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He says the question of Ukraine's joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must be decided through a national referendum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi's election headquarters said there was no plan of ending the Donbas conflict soon.