The Security Service of Ukraine has revived a criminal case on attempt to seize power against Mikheil Saakashvili, the leader of the New Forces Movement Party in Ukraine and the former President of Georgia.

His lawyer Ruslan Chernolutskyi wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He posts a copy of the letter of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

The investigation renewed on March 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mikheil Saakashvili said he would return to Ukraine on April 1, 2019.