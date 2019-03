Avakov Discusses Ukrainian Presidential Elections With U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov and the United States’ Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch have discussed the issues of ensuring that the Ukrainian presidential elections are transparent and avoiding provocations at polling stations.

Avakov announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, we discussed topical issues of ensuring fair and transparent elections, security, and prevention of provocations at polling stations during voting," he wrote.

He did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko stated earlier that Yovanovitch had provided him a list of people who could not be brought to justice.