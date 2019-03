The chairperson of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Timur Khromayev declared the sale of government domestic loan bonds for UAH 1.7 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The declaration states that Khromayev sold government domestic government bonds for UAH 1,746,046.

On October 8, 2018, he bought government bonds for UAH 1,812,513 from Alfa-Bank (Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Khromayev’s salary in 2017 amounted to UAH 325,832, fees and other payments - UAH 400.

According to the declaration for 2017, Khromayev has an account in Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) for UAH 1.772 million and UAH 18,997 and UAH 313,706 - contributions to the credit union.