SBU Reveals Leak Of Security Information On Security System Of Ministry Of Defense's Ammunition Depot In Ichni

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has revealed a leak of security information on the security system of the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Ichnia (Chernihiv region), which was blasted in October 2018.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, since December 12, 2018, the SBU has carried out an investigation under Section 1 or Article 328 (divulging state secrets) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The investigators have managed to find out that the Kordon Avia Servis private joint-stock company was engaged in designing and manufacture of technical security systems.

In May 2015, the company received an SBU's special permit to carry out activities related to state secrets for the period of three years.

Between April 11 and July 11, 2018, Kordon Avia Servis signed agreements with the Ministry of Defense on fulfillment of survey and design work to draft the construction of technical means for security at the military base А1358 (Defense Ministry's ammunition depot in Tsvetokha, Khmelnytskyi region) and in the ammunition depot А1479 (Ichnia, Chernihiv region).

Besides, the company was engaged in drafting installation of video surveillance system along the perimeter of the technical territory of the ammunition depot in Ichnia.

"On December 5, 2018, employees of the State Secret and Licensing Department of the SBU launched a thematic verification of the state of protection of national security information at the PrJSC Kordon Avia Servis and revealed divulgence of official secrets by employees of the company," the case says.

The SBU found out that employees of the said company processed secret information, including the ones reflecting schemes and their explanations, equipment location plans and communications of technical security means along the perimeter of the ammunition depot in Ichnia, with the help of automated systems.

Besides, the said secret data was available within a local network and sent via the Internet inter alia via the Ukr.net mail service.

After the investigation, the SBU decided to terminate the said permit assigned to Kordon Avia Servis.

The SBU continued investigating the case and received a court's permit to in particular, withdraw security systems installation projects for Ministry of Defense's ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 9, fire and explosions started at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense near the population center of Ichnia (Chernihiv region).

The rescuers evacuated over 12,000 local residents from the endangered area.

No casualties were reported.

It took two weeks to extinguish the fire at the ammunition depot.