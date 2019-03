The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed a member of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Steven Haysom.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, March 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to early terminate the powers of Haysom in the company's supervisory board.

Haysom was elected a member of the supervisory board in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of December 13, 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, Claire Spottiswoode, the hairman of the supervisory board of Naftogaz, asked the Cabinet to decide to terminate the powers of one of the four independent members of the company's supervisory board, Steven Haysom.

The reason for the request is that Haysom refuses to accept the appointment as a member of the supervisory board and does not intend to conclude an agreement on the provision of services of a member of the supervisory board.