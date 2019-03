Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has ordered the closure of all criminal proceedings involving illegal enrichment until March 28.

Kholodnytskyi announced this at a meeting of the parliament’s anti-corruption committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kholodnytskyi told the committee that four illegal enrichment cases had already been sent to court and that they would be closed at the next meetings.

In particular, according to him, the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) will withdraw the accusations against Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Omelian on April 3.

"I have given the [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau] and the SACPO until March 27. I will not hide anything, and I will publish a list of all the people that were investigated for illegal enrichment on March 28. Until that time, these proceedings are subject to unconditional closure," Kholodnytskyi said.

According to him, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the SACPO opened a total of 65 illegal enrichment cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court ruled on February 26 that the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s Article 368-2 on criminal prosecution of officials for illegal enrichment was unconstitutional.