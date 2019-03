Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi says he has an idea of introducing a tax on withdrawn capital and holding a tax amnesty.

Zelenskyi said this at a meeting with representatives of business associations on March 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of our major ideas is the tax on withdrawn capital. Money should stay in Ukraine and reinvest in production," he said.

According to him, a tax amnesty will facilitate return of assets to Ukraine.

"There should be a tax amnesty. A zero declaration," he said.

According to him, the SME should pay from the declaration no more than 5% and large business between 5% and 10%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, currently Zelenskyi is the leader in the presidential race according to polls.