NACB Closes Unlawful Enrichment Case Against SBU First Deputy Head Demchyna

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has closed a criminal case on unlawful enrichment against Pavlo Demchyna, the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The NACB closed the case on March 18 following a ruling of the Constitutional Court cancelling criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that criminal prosecution of officials for illegal enrichment is unconstitutional.