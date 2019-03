In 2018, Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, sold about 50,000 tons of fois gras.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from Financial Director of MHP, Viktoriya Kapeliushna.

"We sold about 50,000 tons, but this includes both export and Ukraine," she said.

At the same time, Kapeliushna noted that the bulk of sales accounted for exports.

According to her, sales in Ukraine are stable and remained at the level of 2017, since the demand for such a premium product is still quite low among Ukrainians.

Besides, in 2018, MHP produced 1.5 million tons of feed.

It is noted that the feed mainly go to the internal needs of the company and only 1-2% are sold on the market.

In 2019, MHP is planning to boost chicken meat export by 15% year over year to 330,000 tons.

"Last year, we re-exported 286,000 tons, and this year we will export about 330,000 tons. As you see the tendency… last year alone we rose by 60,000 tons," she said.

According to Kapeliushna, the share of the company in the Ukrainian chicken meat market somewhat decreased last year due to competition.

Therefore, one of the major tasks of the company for 2019 is to raise chicken meat sales in Ukraine.

In turn, Kapeliushna said that in compliance with the strategic plans of the company, in 2019, the expansion of the land bank will not be of priority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP has decided to pay about USD 80 million in dividends to its stockholders for 2018.

On April 26, 2018, the stockholders received intermediate dividends of USD 80 million.

Respective decision was taken on March 6, 2018.

In 2018, MHP increased sales of poultry meat by 11% or 60,800 tons to 593,527 tons year over year.

In 2018, MHP reduced net profit by 44% to USD 128 million year over year.

The MHP public joint-stock company is a vertically integrated open joint-stock company consisting of enterprises producing chicken, incubation eggs, and fodder, as well as enterprises engaging in crop cultivation. It produces chicken meat under the Nasha Riaba trademark.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.