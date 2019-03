Cabinet To Consider Prolongation Of Contract With Naftogaz's Board By 1 Year On Wednesday

At its sitting on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider prolongation of the contract with the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company by one year.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman announced this at the sitting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the new contract should contain several tasks, including unbinding of the gas transportation system and its certification in compliance with the European legislation, continuation of the gas transit from January 2020, and to increase natural gas production to at least 18 billion cubic meters a year from the current 15 billion cubic meters.

He says the salaries of the company's management will be halved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine’s supervisory board has proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers extend Kobolev’s contract by one year from March 22, 2019.

The Cabinet of Ministers determined in January that the term of office of Naftogaz of Ukraine’s board of directors will end on March 22, 2019.

The Cabinet of Ministers also initiated introduction of a new contract that provides for limited salaries and bonuses for Naftogaz of Ukraine’s management.