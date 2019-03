Russian Ombudsperson Moskalkova Not Allowed To Visit RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi At Lukyanivska Re

Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova states she is not allowed to visit director of the RIA Novosti Ukraine, Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, at the Lukyanivska Remand Prison.

She said this to the press before the hearing of the Vyshynskyi's case at the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted she will ask the court to release the defendant.

She is also confident that an international probe into the Vyshynskyi's publications to determine components of crime in them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in March, the prosecutor's office sent the Vyshynskyi's indictment to the court.

He is suspected of high treason, separatism and illegal keeping of arms.