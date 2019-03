Asset Recovery Agency Publishes List Of Seized Assets Under Its Management

The National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (the Asset Recovery Agency) has published a list of all the seized assets under its management.

The list was published on the website of the Asset Recovery Agency, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list consists of 726 items, including cash, movable and immovable property, and corporate rights.

Most of the items on the list are real estate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Asset Recovery Agency expects a Unified State Register of Seized Assets to be published by 2020.