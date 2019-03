In February 2019, solvent banks' net profit made UAH 3.3 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Banks' revenues for January-February made UAH 39.279 billion, and expenditures - UAH 30.588 billion.

Net profit of banks for January-February made UAH 8.691 billion, and in February banks earned UAH 3.265 billion.

The interest income of banks in January-February made UAH 26.489 billion, expenditures - UAH 12.077 billion, commission income - UAH 9.164 billion, expenditures - UAH 2.739 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, solvent banks received a net profit of UAH 21.7 billion.

Under the results of 2017, 19 out of 82 banks operating at that time were unprofitable.