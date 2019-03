Rozenko: Cabinet To Cancel Requirement To Submit Papers For Prolongation Of Subsidies For Majority Of Househol

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko says the Cabinet of Ministers intends to cancel the requirement to submit papers for prolongation of subsidies for majority of households from May 2019.

He announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the process of monetization there are some features we must correct. There will be certain changes. In particular, the current rules envisage that all households receiving subsidies are required to submit documents again after May 1. I think it is a good idea that there is no sense to check statements and declarations of 5 million households again. I think we will quit this practice," he said.

He said the monetization of subsidies would not be canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice Prime Minister Rozenko says UAH 900 million of subsidies has been paid in cash to households through the Oschadbank state savings bank and UAH 3 billion through the Pension Fund.