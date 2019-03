Court Refuses To Order NACB To Investigate Case Against SBU First Deputy Chairman Demchyna’s Ex-Wife

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv refused on March 7 to order the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate criminal proceedings against Tetiana Demchyna, a judge at the Obolonskyi Court of Kyiv and the former wife of the Security Service of Ukraine’s first deputy head Pavlo Demchyna.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The relevant lawsuit accused the head of the NACB’s detective department, Kaluzhynskyi, of inaction.

The applicant filed a complaint with the NACB, accusing Demchyna of obstruction of the activities of political parties or public organizations, abuse of power or official position, forgery of official documents, gaining illegal advantage, promotion of organized crime gangs, concealment of a crime, attempted crime, and deliberate issuance of an unjust ruling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Public Justice recently extended until July 18 the assignment of Judge Demchyna of the Kuznetsovskyi municipal court (Rivne region) to the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Earlier, Demchyna dropped out of the competition for a seat on the Anti-Corruption Court.