The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has appointed Serhii Alekseyenko as the acting president of the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the decision of the shareholder No. 253, the board member Serhii Alekseyenko was appointed as the acting president of Ukrtransgaz from March 19, 2019," reads the statement.

It is noted that since May 2018, Andrii Khomenko had been the head of Ukrtransgaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February Khomenko, the acting president of Ukrtransgaz, headed the technical support division of Naftogaz.

In 2017, Ukrtransgaz, according to international financial reporting standards, increased its net loss 4.4 times or by UAH 19,194.616 million to UAH 24,830.746 million year over year, while the net income from the provision of services and sales of products in 2017 increased by 31.2% or UAH 12,183.814 million to UAH 51,181.381 million compared to the figure of 2016 (UAH 38,997.567 million).

The network of Ukrtransgaz consists of 38,550 km, the carrying capacity is 287.7 billion cubic meters per year for gas inlet and 178.5 billion cubic meters for the exit.

The hydraulic structures includes 72 compressor stations (capacity of 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company owns 100% of Ukrtransgaz PJSC.