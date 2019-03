Poroshenko Losing Out To Zelenskyi And Tymoshenko In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Rating Sociological

President Petro Poroshenko is losing out to actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, in the second round of the upcoming presidential election, according to the Rating sociological group.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

In the second round, Zelenskyi is getting 39% and Poroshenko 19%.

At the same time, Tymoshenko is getting 28% against Poroshenko's 19%.

In case Zelenskyi and Tymoshenko enter the second round, the first is receiving 35% of votes and the Batkivschyna leader - 22%.

The poll was conducted among 2,500 adult respondents through personal interview between March 9 and 15.

The sampling error does not exceed 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 24.9% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 18.8% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; and 17.4% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the presidential election on March 31.