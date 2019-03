HCPJ Starts Considering Candidacies Of Anticorruption Court's Tender

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has started considering the candidacies of the winners in the tender for posts of judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

Head of the HCPJ Ihor Benedysiuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Monday, March 18, the HCPJ would start considering 39 candidacies.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on March 6, the HCPJ decided the winners of the tender of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

In particular, a total of 13 lawyers and legal counsels managed to win the tender.